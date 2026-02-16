One-on-one with Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt

(WXYZ) — With the 2026 gubernatorial election on the horizon, we're interviewing every candidate who has declared for the governor's election.

I recently sat down with Republican Ralph Rebandt from the Otsego area to hear more about his campaign.

As a Republican candidate for governor and a pastor for more than 30 years, Rabandt said his ability to lead comes from his faith and strong family, and he wants to help our economy move forward with more jobs.

“When I become governor, the first thing I’m going to do is talk to President Trump. I’ll say, 'you have all these billions coming into America. We have all these industries and need some of that money in Michigan,'" he said.

“Let me ask you about tariffs. It’s been very controversial. What is your view?" I asked.

"I’m convinced they have been helpful. They hurt for a period, but Mary Barra and Bill Ford actually thanked Donald Trump for the tariffs," Rebandt said.

I also asked Rebandt about education in the state.

“I’ve traveled around the state. I’ve been asking teachers and administrators what are the issues keeping children from learning. Teachers know their stuff. Issues are discipline and too many things thrown at them to do," he said.

He said lack of money isn't the issue, but how it's being managed, and he believes a better plan would result in a stronger academic performance for our state.

“Michigan is giving a boatload of money to schools and education," he said.

On roads and infrastructure, I asked Rebandt what his vision calls for. He said fewer potholes come down to accountability in all forms.

“MDOT would be making sure the warranties that have already been signed are being carried out. Auditor general said they are not, and that’s costing taxpayers more money," he said.

With a background that also includes construction, he said he knows what it takes to build toward progress, and on public safety, he wants more community policing, as he said we've seen in communities like Farmington Hills.

"Well, as a police chaplain for Farmington Hills, Beverly Hills and the Michigan Chiefs of Police, who endorsed me, my plan is to work closely with them. I already have a committee with those who are currently serving as chiefs," he said.

“How do you bring unity to Lansing, so both sides can work together?" I asked.

"Listening. The biggest complaint about politicians is when you call them they don’t respond. When you don’t want them, they are there. Same with government," he said. “We used to live in a society where there was open debate. Then, we moved to cancel culture and then assassination culture. That has to end. We have to have an open forum.”

Rebandt tells me he is a proud pro-abortion husband, father, and grandfather, who knows he can help make our kids' future brighter. He said his family is where he draws strength from and it all began in school. He met his wife in seventh grade, got engaged around graduation and got married six months later.

“Couple years later, had our first son. We have four grown kids. Another grandkid on the way. We have 21 grandkids. Life is good, we’ve lived the American dream, Simon. That’s what I want for the next generation," he said.

