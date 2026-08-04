Primary Election Day: Here’s what’s driving people to vote across metro Detroit 

(WXYZ) — Voters from across metro Detroit are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their choices for key races and local proposals during the state’s primary election.

7 News Detroit’s community reporters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties talked to people today about the races and issues driving them to get out and vote.

Evan Sery is your community reporter for Utica, Shelby Township, Sterling Heights, Macomb Township, Clinton Township, Chesterfield Township, Harrison Township, and Mount Clemens.

He's been seeing a steady stream of voters at the Chesterfield Community Center polling location. One of the big issues on the ballot is the Parks and Recreation and Senior Services millage. The other big one is the L'Anse Creuse Public Schools Non-Homestead Operating Millage Replacement proposal.

Listen to what voters are saying in Chesterfield Township:

Voters show out to polls in Chesterfield Township to make their voices heard on Election Day

Jolie Sherman is your community reporter for Pontiac, Waterford Township, West Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, and Troy.

Jolie says she's also been seeing voters coming in at precincts 1, 2 and 3 in Pontiac. Many of them say they are following the race for U.S. Senate and the governor's race. There are a couple of millages on the ballot in Pontiac, including a library millage.

Listen to what voters are saying in Pontiac:

Voters turn out in Pontiac to make their voices heard on Election Day

Peter Maxwell is your community reporter for Warren, Center Line, Fraser, Roseville, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, and the Grosse Pointes.

The city clerk for Eastpointe said voter turnout has been average on this Primary Day, and that they've already received many early and absentee ballots.

Listen to what voters are saying in Eastpointe:

Voters in Eastpointe come to the polls on Election Day

Christiana Ford is your community reporter for Livonia, Northville, Northville Township, Plymouth, Plymouth Township, Novi, South Lyon, and Lyon Township.

In Livonia, voters are talking about the big Senate race, and they're also talking about a couple of local millages, including one for public safety.

"People our age should vote because our vote does matter if you vote for the correct candidate," said one local voter.

Listen to what voters are saying in Livonia:

Voters turn out in Livonia on Election Day

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