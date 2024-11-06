Rep. John James wins reelection in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, ABC News projects

(WXYZ) — Republican Rep. John James has won reelection in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District, beating former Judge and Prosecutor Carl Marlinga in a rematch of the 2022 election.

The 10th Congressional District includes much of Macomb County, as well as Rochester and Rochester Hills and parts of Troy in Oakland County.

In 2022, James beat Marlinga by just 1,600 votes. However, results show that James will likely win by a larger margin, an outcome seen for Republicans across the country, as former President Donald Trump has taken several swing states and is likely to win the presidential election.

James, 43, served eight years in the U.S. Army and then served as president of The James Group International and CEO of Renaissance Global Logistics.

He ran for U.S. Senate twice and lost to the incumbents – Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters – in separate races.

During a one-on-one interview with 7 News Detroit anchor Simon Shaykhet earlier this year, James talked about the economy, EVs, global conflicts and more. You can see more in the video player above.

