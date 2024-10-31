SMART offering free rides for voters on Election Day

(WXYZ) — SMART announced that voters can get free rides in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties on Election Day this year.

According to SMART, they will offer free rides on fixed bus routes, connector services, ADA Paratransit and SMART Flex.

The rides will be free from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5.

"Voting is a fundamental right, and transportation should never stand in the way of someone making their voice heard," SMART General Manager Dwight Ferrell said in a statement. "This is the second time we’ve provided free rides on Election Day, and it reflects our continued commitment to being a pillar in the community."

