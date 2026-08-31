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Vice President JD Vance to speak at Sterling Heights political event

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Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President JD Vance speaks to the press before boarding Air Force Two, Friday, April 10, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., for expected departure to Pakistan, for talks on Iran.
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STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Republicans and Vice President JD Vance will be in Sterling Heights Monday as they kick off a political campaign as the midterms quickly approach.

The event hosted by MAGA Inc. will take place at a manufacturing facility in Sterling Heights and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

In attendance, along with Vance, will be Michigan's 10th Judicial District Republican nominee Mike Bouchard Jr. and Michigan U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers.

Also in attendance will be Republican gubernatorial nominee Rep. John James, Rep. Lisa McLain, Michigan House Speaker Matt Hall, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and the Honorable Andrew Ferguson.

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