VIDEO: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addresses by Russia

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson addressed the reported bomb threats that were called in to several voting sites in Michigan and other swing states.

Benson said the threats were called into four voting locations and an office in Lansing. She said they looked at them more as "swatting" attempts.

The threats were found to not be credible, and Benson said one of the differences between the threats in Michigan and the ones in Georgia is that "we didn't see any disruptions in the voting process as a result of these attempted bomb threats."

Benson said that election workers kept making sure things went smoothly and protected the ability for people to vote.

Other threats were called in to polling places in Georiga, Arizona and Pennsylvania.

The FBI did say many of the hoax bomb threats appeared to originate from Russian email domains.

