Voter turnout expected to break records in Michigan; here's what some voters are saying

(WXYZ) — Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the state is on track for record turnout in the 2024 election.

Voting precincts were busy across metro Detroit Tuesday, but Benson says because more than 3 million people voted early or by absentee ballot, Michigan could have unofficial results sooner than expected after the polls close tonight.

The secretary of state also had a field team of 100 people across the state available to respond to any potential issues on Tuesday. Officials from the U.S. Department of Justice were also stationed across the region to monitor the election for any civil rights violations.

“It’s good turnout, I like to see this,” said Pamela Dann, who got up early to vote in Redford Township Precinct 3.

A handful of voters in Redford’s precinct 4 complained about only having one computer to check voters in, but election officials say that’s the usual protocol at all of their precincts, and most voters said they did not mind the wait.

“I got to vote for my first time! It’s really exciting,” said Brandon Ott. “It’s an important election so I wanted to make sure I cast my vote.”

“It went almost 45 minutes. Not bad. But it went kind of fast, but I’m glad I came and did what I was supposed to do,” said Daveen Young.

“Quick, very organized, smiling faces, everybody’s excited,” said Deshon Richardson, who voted in Redford Township.

“What do you think about the turnout today?” I asked.

“I think it’s great! I had chills – just walking up I had chills,” said Richardson.

In the City of Northville, a gas leak forced Precinct One to relocate to Hillside Middle School.

Meanwhile, on Detroit’s west side, a steady of stream of voters cast their ballots inside Louis Pasteur Elementary.

“It’s a very nice experience, a very easy experience. I wish more people would take advantage of it and come and let their voice be heard,” said Ken Scott.

“It’s real smooth over here. It’s my fourth time voting over here, it’s getting easier every year,” said Aaron McIver.

“Not everybody has this right, not everybody lives in a place where they can make their voice heard so it’s just important to set an example early on,” said Ann Fitzpatrick, who’s been voting at the west side precinct for 10 years.

Fitzpatrick says she had just two things on her mind when she cast her ballot: her sons, 3-month-old Cillian and 3-year-old Jamie. She said she voted “for these guys, for our neighborhood, for our community. Obviously, the federal election is important but state, local elections, judges, millages, for arts and schools-- things like that. For a better life for them – that’s why.”

Benson says 3.3 million people used early voting or returned an absentee ballot before the polls even opened Tuesday, which means many of the unofficial vote totals could come in sooner than expected.

“When the polls close at 8 p.m. we will start to see printouts of results from tabulators. Those printouts and those early results will include those votes cast today, those votes cast at early voting centers and in some cases, like in Oakland County and Detroit, where ballots that were returned through the mail throughout the pre-processing period leading up to today,” said Benson.

On Tuesday, election officials still needed to count any absentee ballots that were handed in today, which can be dropped off until p.m. Tuesday. Secretary Benson is reminding everyone that it will still take some time for election workers to complete their security checks to ensure that every single ballot turned in by the deadline is counted.

“Patience still is the name of the game for this day and as the night unfolds. No matter who the voters choose, we will follow the law and we will ensure that the will of the people is protected,” said Benson.

