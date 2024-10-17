VP Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump to campaign in metro Detroit on Friday

(WXYZ) — With fewer than three weeks until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing and both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in metro Detroit on Friday.

Harris will hold an event in Oakland County while Trump will hold a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit on Friday evening.

It's the second visit to the area for Harris this week. She was in town on Tuesday for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and then did visits at some Detroit businesses.

Trump was in town last week for a speech in front of the Detroit Economic Club at MotorCity Casino.

WXYZ will cover and live-stream both events on Friday.

Related election information