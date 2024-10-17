Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

VP Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump to campaign in metro Detroit on Friday

Kamala Harris Donald Trump
AP
This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris on July 30, 2024, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Aug. 3.
Kamala Harris Donald Trump
Posted

(WXYZ) — With fewer than three weeks until Election Day, campaigning is in full swing and both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be in metro Detroit on Friday.

Harris will hold an event in Oakland County while Trump will hold a rally at Huntington Place in Detroit on Friday evening.

It's the second visit to the area for Harris this week. She was in town on Tuesday for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God and then did visits at some Detroit businesses.

Trump was in town last week for a speech in front of the Detroit Economic Club at MotorCity Casino.

WXYZ will cover and live-stream both events on Friday.

Related election information

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan Voter Resources and Information

Check if you're registered to vote in Michigan Find your polling location How to get an absentee ballot View your sample ballot More information about early voting