Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit announces run for Michigan Attorney General

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eli Savit, the Washtenaw County prosecutor, has announced he's running for Michigan Attorney General as a Democrat. he announced on Tuesday morning.

Savit announced the run on his campaign's YouTube page. He was elected as prosecutor in 2020 after serving as senior legal counsel for the City of Detroit.

He grew up in Ann Arbor, graduated from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School and then Kalamazoo College, where he played college basketball. Savit has also worked as a public school teacher, teaching special education and eighth-grade American history.

“Our Constitutional rights are under attack, and we can’t afford to back down,” said Savit, who served as a law clerk to Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor (ret.) early in his career. “As Attorney General, my job will be to stand between Michiganders and those trying to take their rights away—whether it’s extremist politicians in Washington, corporate polluters contaminating our environment, or shady businesses ripping off workers and consumers.”

For more information on Savit's campaign, click here.

