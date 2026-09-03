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WXYZ-TV to host U.S. Senate debate between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed

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Associated Press
Mike Rogers Abdul El Sayed collage for debate article.png
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(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV is proud to be hosting a U.S. Senate debate between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Both candidates have agreed to the debate, which will air on WXYZ on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Broadcast live from our studios at Broadcast House in Detroit, the debate will air statewide, giving voters across Michigan the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates as they make their case for the U.S. Senate.

Stay tuned for more information. You can see more election coverage here

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