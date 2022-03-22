Brighton based company packs thousands of meals packets for Ukrainian refugees

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Employees and volunteers at the Executive Wealth Management in Brighton were on a mission to pack as many meals as possible for Ukrainian refugees.

"Our goal is to pack anywhere from 9 to 12 thousand meals... that will be sent to Poland for refugees who have escaped the crisis going on in Ukraine," said Michael Jay, COO, Executive Wealth Management.

Michael says he is proud to work with colleagues who never shy away from helping folks here or around the world.

"So we are not just here doing part of an assembly line, we are coming here at every single meal we are touching is going to sustain some who is going through a crisis that we can’t even imagine," said Michael Jay, COO, Executive Wealth Management.

An Ohio-based nonprofit, Lifeline Christian Missions took care of the packing supplies, while an Indiana-based nonprofit, Feed the Hungry will be shipping the meals overseas.

The meal packets will consist of dried vegetables, multi-vitamins and minerals, beans, and rice.

Meanwhile, for Oksana Deychakiwsky, who is originally from Ukraine, Oksana feels helpless as she still has family and friends stuck in Kyiv. That's why this initiative is personal for her.

"I’m happy that I can help a little bit, But I know they need more help," said Oksana Deychakiwsky, Ukrainian living in Michigan.

According to the UN, since February 24, more than 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed international borders and it's estimated that 4 million more will be displaced if the war continues.

A volunteer, Cathy Benkey thinks it's awesome to know that the food she is packing today will put a smile on someone's face thousands of miles away.

"A lot of times we just have to sit and watch from a distance, from what's happening, it's sad, it's hard just watching it on Tv rather do something about it," said Hannah Zimbelman, Executive Wealth Management employee.

That’s why for the Executive Wealth Management team getting these meal packets ready is meaningful.

"It might be the difference that makes them want to fight another day, and for us to play a small part in that is gratifying and humbling," said Michael Jay, COO, Executive Wealth Management.

Meanwhile, Executive Wealth Management is always on the lookout to partner with individuals and organizations to make a difference within the community, so if you have any ideas feel free to call 810.229.6446.