MACOMB COUNTY — A Warren man is charged with attempted kidnapping after allegedly trying to lure children away from their school playground at Crescentwood Elementary School.

The Eastpointe School District says the incident happened Sept. 24, while students were on the playground. School surveillance video shows what appears to be BB Williams in a grassy field behind the school.

WATCH video here:

New details revealed in body camera footage after man allegedly lures students during recess

Body camera footage from the Warren Police Department captures the moment officers found Williams near the school. During that encounter, an officer questioned Williams about his presence there.

Warren Police Dept.

"What were you doing at the school over there?" the officer said.

"I was looking at the kids," Williams said.

"Why were you looking at the kids?" the officer said.

"Cuz, I wanna look at the kids," Williams said.

"Cuz you wanna look at the kids?" the officer said.

"Yeah I wanna look at the kids," Williams said.

Warren Police Dept.

Warren police arrested Williams nearby moments after the 911 call.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged him with one count of attempted kidnapping, assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police, and trespass. He is held on a $250,000 bond and is expected back in court this Thursday.

"That's weird, that blew my mind and I'm just happy that they got him," parent at the school, Benson Brown said.

"For him to be saying he was just looking at the kids that's pretty weird. Why are you trying to look at little kids. ya know there are a lot of things out here to look at," Brown said.

WXYZ

"I'm just happy that the teacher called and they were able to get the guy in custody," Brown said.

Brown said the incident has been top of mind for a lot of parents at the school.

"It gives me literally chills. Like it scares me. Like I don't want anything happening to my kids there ever," Hillegas said.

Chelsea Hillegas has a son at the school and worries about public access to the playground.

WXYZ Chelsea Hillegas, Parent of student at elementary school

"There needs to be a fence, where people need to sign in and where the kids can't get out," Hillegas said.

7 News Detroit reached back out to the school district for comment on the safety protocols but did not hear back.

However, the district sent a statement when this first happened, saying in part, "The physical and emotional safety of our students remains our highest priority."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

