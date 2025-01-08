New York Times ranks Detroit as one of the 52 places to go in 2025

The love keeps pouring in for the city of Detroit, as the New York Times listed it as one of the "52 Places to Go in 2025."

The list, published this week, includes destinations around the world.

Late last year, Travel + Leisure also named Detroit as one of the best 50 places to travel in 2025.

For years, Detroit was associated with urban decline, but today it is showing remarkable signs of renewal," Lauren Matison wrote in the New York Times.

Other mentions in the article include the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, the update of Michigan Central Station and more.

Other places in the United States listed include Asheville, N.C., New Orleans, New York City museums and Washington D.C.