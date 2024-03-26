Final preparations ahead of NFL Draft in Detroit announced: Here's what to know

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In just a month, the NFL Draft will be taking to downtown Detroit. Each day, organizers and city leaders have been very busy taking care of preparations leading up to the big event.

Laced up and ready to go, the city of Detroit is putting the finishing touches on the draft and that includes everything from public safety to partnering with businesses.

“Tens of millions of TV viewers will see the beauty of Detroit, which will help inspire more visitors and investment,” Visit Detroit CEO Claude Molinari said.

From the airport to the city, fans can expect to see beautiful artwork including oversized painted cleats made by Detroit artists.

Learn more about the cleat sculpture project called DCLEATED in the video below:

City of Detroit unveils 20 cleat sculptures ahead of NFL draft

“We started this process late last year. Artists had a month to put together what would resemble the culture,” said Jessica Parker, the deputy chief operating officer for the city of Detroit.

Police will also be using 60 high technology Evolv weapons detection devices for large crowds. Fans are encouraged to download the NFL OnePass for free access.

Mayor Mike Duggan is also weighing in to say safety is top priority.

“You see something develop, get a cop. Let’s just calm it down and handle it that way,” Duggan said.

Watch the full press conference from city officials below:

Officials provide update on NFL Draft in Detroit with 30 days out

A wide range of companies are being represented for the event as well.

“The mayor talked about today the difficult decision of having it right here in the core of the city, but that’s where we're going to see a lot of businesses and people benefit from it is having it here,” said Casey Hurbis, the chief marketing officer with Rock Mortgage.

A top restaurant with award-winning Mexican cuisine, M Cantina, is already preparing to serve delicious meals.

“I did a fusion of my favorite Mexican dish. Everything that we're bringing, it has to be organic, fresh, natural and the best quality ingredients," M Cantina executive chef Junior Merino said. "I’m a huge Lions fans. A lot of the players from the Lions come here to eat, so I have a close connection.”

Construction begins Friday, with street closures planned throughout downtown. A large structure is being built within a fenced-in area to include the draft stage.

More on construction and road closures in the video below:

Road closures expected for NFL Draft stage construction

Visit Detroit

Related:

