Heading to the NFL Draft in Detroit? Don't fall for these parking scams

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Heading to Detroit for the NFL Draft this week? Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents about potential parking scams.

Nessel said because of the road closures, many people might be relying on private lots to park — but sometimes scammers can sell parking spaces for lots they don't manage.

She's advising people to ask for a receipt or parking ticket after payment. Nessel also says never give your keys to the attendant if there are no posted valet signs, and make sure to confirm ahead of time that they offer valet service.

Another scam is fake parking tickets. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers create authentic-looking tickets and ask people to pay them online or use a QR code. Nessel is encouraging people to visit the municipality's website directly or call the court to verify before paying.

Here's advice from the BBB:

Know before you park. Before visiting a new place, research available parking and local parking requirements. Tourists with out-of-state plates are often the preferred target for parking scams because they are likely unfamiliar with local parking laws.



Examine the citation carefully. Scammers can imitate logos and city office names, but an imitation website is usually where the scam comes to light. Do an internet search for the city's official parking ticket websites and compare what's found to what is on the ticket. Keep in mind that government sites should end in a .gov or .ca (in Canada) designation, and if there is a payment page, it should always have a secure connection.



Double-check the name checks should be made out to. If the ticket allows for payment by check, take a closer look at the entity and address to which you are instructed to mail the check. Checks should generally be made out to a specific government organization, not a string of initials or personal names.



Pay traffic citations by credit card when possible. It will be easier to contest fraudulent charges if consumers discover they've been scammed down the road.

If you're looking to file a complain with the Attorney General, reach out to:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388