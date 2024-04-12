'It’s priceless': Food trucks gear up for special showcase outside of draft zone

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As the NFL Draft gets closer, food truck vendors are preparing to show their very best.

In an effort to showcase businesses that were unable to make it into the draft zone, Downtown Detroit Partnership has set aside five downtown parks where food trucks can set up.

"The draft is going to be an incredible three-day commercial for Detroit. I mean, over 55 million viewers are going to see the Detroit skyline there. Also there’s hundreds of thousands of people that are going to be here enjoying it live," Chief Public Spaces Officer David Cowan said.

The DDP is calling the event Draft Day in the D. The three-day party will stretch beyond ground zero for the draft and include 20-foot-tall video screens, live music and more.

"This is the first draft in Detroit, so we don’t know what to expect. But we’re going to come ready. We’re going to have product, our full menu, you name it," said Eristotle Pool, who is the owner of Tacobachis.

Eristotle Pool An image shows one of the menu items available at Tacobachi's in Detroit.

Pool says he first started his culinary career in 2017, but it wasn't until 2020 when he launched the Tacobachis food truck. Customers can find things like teriyaki tacos, birria pizza, chicken, steak or shrimp hibachi and more on the menu. They also make a number of sauces in house.

"It was the love of my wife. She loves Japanese cuisine, I love tacos. We just mashed them together and came up with Tacobachis," Pool said.

Pool says not only will he be able to introduce his business to new people, he will be able to show his daughters what can be done through hard work.

WXYZ

"It’s priceless because like you said, I’m able to put my business on a national stage. I’m looking forward to it. It means the world to us," Pool said.

More than two dozen food trucks will be stationed at the following five parks: Grand Circus Park West, Grand Circus Park East, Beacon Park, Capitol Park and Paradise Valley Beatrice Buck Park, formerly Harmony Park.

"We got drafted, I’m thinking," said Rashad Torrence, who is the owner of Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck.

Rashad Torrence An image shows one of the menu items available at Detroit's Original Seafood Truck.

Torrence says he was first inspired to start cooking as a child. Torrence says in 2014, he began working toward a full-time career as a chef. The following year, he opened the food truck. Now he can be found most days at Valade Park in Detroit.

"We specialize in fried seafood, crab legs, lobster tails, scallops, fish, shrimp," Torrence explained.

WXYZ

Detroit's Original Seafood Truck will be stationed at Grand Circus Park East during the draft. Torrence says he's excited to see the crowds and show them what he can do.

"It’s just an opportunity for us to showcase our food truck to really the world. No telling who we might feed. So that’s a great opportunity," Torrence said.

The DDP's website has more information on Draft Day in the D. There you will find a full list of food truck vendors attending the event.