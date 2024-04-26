Masses of NFL Draft attendees mean big payday for businesses in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sports fans love wearing their pride and that's why the lines at The NFL Shop in Detroit's Campus Martius weaved outside the door.

Almost every hot item Detroit Lions fans were looking for was sold out.

"It's pretty much first-come, first-serve," Caden Strength said.

Parker Parowski came looking for one of the Lions new black jerseys but left a bit disappointed.

"They already sold out of all of the Lions jerseys," said Parowski, who wanted a Jahmyr Gibbs jersey.

Management for The NFL Shop told 7 News Detroit that new merchandise is coming in every day and they suggest people get in line well before the NFL Draft Experience area opens to the public and then head straight to the shop.

