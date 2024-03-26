Official NFL Draft merch now available; how you can get your hands on it

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At the one-month mark before the NFL Draft in Detroit, officially licensed retailers can begin selling draft merchandise featuring the Lions.

Excited sports fans have been eagerly waiting to pick up shirts and hats, including the official hats that the players drafted to the Lions will be wearing on stage.

“They’re not allowed to go out and get revealed to the pubic until a certain date, and today’s the day," FanaticU Detroit general manager Jenny Symansic said about the official gear. “Specific just to the draft."

WXYZ Official NFL Draft Lions hats

FanaticU is excited to sell all the official draft merchandise including clothing and accessories and had to pre-order a year in advance. With their proximity right across the street from Ford Field and next to Comerica Park, they say they are ready to be busy for the next month.

"It’s going to be crazy," FanaticU Detroit owner Greg Every said. “It’s just great. It’s a great time."

Every says customers specifically looking for the draft hats have already stopped by.

“It was great. People came in knowing, following the NFL and they knew the draft caps would be available today," he said."They came right in the morning and grabbed a hat."

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 and goes through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit.