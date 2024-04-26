Only two arrests made during first day of NFL Draft in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Only two people were arrested during the first night of the NFL Draft in Detroit Thursday night, police said.

Police said the arrests were made outside the draft footprint, which covers the heart of downtown from Hart Plaza to Cadillac Square.

Detroit set the all-time attendance record for the first day of the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the middle of the draft Thursday.

There were more than 275,000 people who attended day one, according to Goodell. Officials had expected there would be 300,000 to 400,000 throughout the entire weekend.

VIDEO: Detroit packed with fans for NFL Draft, set attendance record

'So much pride': Detroit packed with fans for NFL Draft, set attendance record

There were so many people downtown for the first night that the entrances to the draft zone shut down after hitting capacity two and a half hours before the draft started. The league encouraged people to visit other viewing parties downtown.

On Friday, downtown Detroit was packed with more football fans hours before round two started.

The metro Detroit area has been planning for the draft for about two years including police. Several law enforcement agencies teamed up with Detroit police in an effort to make sure visitors and residents are safe during the event.

VIDEO: Detroit police working with multiple law enforcement agencies during NFL Draft

Detroit police will work with multiple law enforcement agencies during NFL Draft

Some of the agencies working with Detroit police are the FBI, Michigan State Police and the Wayne, Oakland and Macomb county sheriff's offices.

