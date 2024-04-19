'Start now': Former NFL, college stars tell Detroit students to focus on life after sports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is bringing in more opportunities for youth across the city of Detroit.

On Friday, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan partnered with McDonald’s of Michigan to host a panel about life after football. I was lucky enough to moderate the event that featured some former NFL and college athletes.

It’s the dream of many football player to be drafted in the NFL. For dozens of young athletes, their dream will come true next week in downtown Detroit, but the event downtown on Friday focused on what happens after.

“The transition period, it's difficult — it is. We've all gone through it,” former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray said during the event.

WXYZ Former Detroit Lions kicker Eddie Murray talks to Detroit high school athletes about their future. (April 19, 2024)

The panel spoke to football players from Pershing and Renaissance high schools, reminding them football doesn’t last forever.

“You crushed because your dream, your passion, the things you loved for all these years and worked so hard for, you can't do it no more. It’s over with” former NFL and Cass Tech high school player Dior Mathis said.

I asked the students if they’ve interviewed or have had a job before. Many said they have

WXYZ

I was lucky enough to moderate the event that focused on career tips for young athletes. The former players on the panel are all now successful in business careers.

“When you get in that interview, you let them know I know how to win and I know how to lose. I know how to keep fighting every time,” former Lions player Luther Bradley told the students.

Jason Lee, the CEO of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan, said they wanted to host an event that would be “commemorative on the NFL Draft.

“So, we worked with McDonald's to kind of create a very dynamic panel of former NFL players and college players,” Lee said.

WXYZ

The event promoted financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career pathways for local youth, urging these students to plan now for their future.

“Start now. Don't wait like I did until football is over to be like alright, what am I about to do? What am I going to do? Where am I going to go? How am I going to do this? How am I going to do that,” Mathis said. “No start now.”

WXYZ Former NFL and Cass Tech high school player Dior Mathis talks to Detroit high school athletes about life after sports. (April 19, 2024)

That message reiterated throughout the hour-long presentation and even after.

“The sooner you plan, the sooner you know the direction you want to go, the better it will be for you and your family in life,” former Lions player and McDonald’s franchise operator Jim Thrower said.

Students were also reminded to be serious about their academics and careers.

“Everybody has a shelf life, especially in sports, and I think it’s important to be able to work in parallel, take the academics real serious, really start to think about career development beyond sports,” said Jon Campbell, a former Michigan State football player and current McDonald’s franchise owner.

Whether they’re playing days end after high school or a long NFL career, students in attendance took that message to heart.

WXYZ Renaissance High School sophomore Arrin Williams Jr. attends a panel with former NFL players hosted by Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan and McDonald's of Michigan. (April 19, 2024)

“A lot of people just think football is life. It is life, but you got to know what’s your afterwards,” Renaissance High School sophomore Arrin Williams Jr. said.

“You can do more than just play in the NFL. Even if you retire, you can have backup plans. You can't just sit at home, then it's just all going to go to waste,” said Marquez Green, a Pershing High School senior.

WXYZ Marquez Green, a Pershing High School senior. attends an event with former NFL players to talk about life after sports. (April 19, 2024)

If you want to get involved in Junior Achievement, visit jamichigan.org.

