Various flavors of Detroit among the attractions at the NFL Draft Experience

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are so many activities that go beyond the draft.

Check out our preview of the NFL Draft Experience:

Here's a sneak peek as the NFL Draft Experience comes together at Hart Plaza

From checking out Super Bowl rings and the Vince Lombardi Trophy to getting your fortune read by Dan Campbell, on Wednesday, I got an up-close look at the fan experience that everyone can check out this weekend.

“I just want to run the 40-yard dash as fast as I can, and that’s all I care about,” said Connor Karagitz from Woodhaven. “Under 5 is what I’m shooting for.”

Yeah, you’ll be able to do that at the NFL draft experience and so much more.

Today I got a sneak peek at what the NFL is calling the ultimate fan festival. I was especially impressed by the Lions' activation space where fans can see and take pics with the new jerseys, pose for that game-winning end zone catch, and perhaps even meet the Lions cheerleaders.

“This is an immersive experience. The whole city, the surrounding communities, Canada,” said Mike Lang.

A native Detroiter, Lang couldn’t be prouder.

“Every single corner there’s something draft-related, which really shows up the fabric of the city,” he says.

Detroiter Michelle Kendrix said she’ll be here every day. And she knows what she’ll be checking out.

“Well, the music, the food…especially," she says.

“We made a 313 cookie, which is a chocolate chip cookie which has Better Made potato chips in it and Sanders Carmel in it,” says April Anderson, co-owner of Detroit favorite Good Cakes and Bakes.

She says that cookie is special for the draft.

“So this opportunity, it means a lot for us,” she says. “It gives the opportunity for hiring more employees, offering more type of benefits and stuff to our staff, so it’s a thing we have been looking forward to since they announced it.”

Mansour Sharha with Shiban Coffee Company also told me he recognizes the incredible opportunity.

“This is, again, a global stage that every business and vendor would love to have, so I wanted to take the opportunity and thank the NFL,” Sharha says.

So just take some time when you’re at the NFL Draft Experience, between taking pictures with the Lombardi trophy or admiring the mind-blowing Super Bowl rings, to check out some of the food vendors that create the flavors of Detroit.