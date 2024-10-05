Novi man to attend his 104th Tigers game this season on Saturday in Cleveland

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers fans are getting ready for the big playoff game Saturday, with some making the short drive to Cleveland to see it in person.

The Tigers have played 81 home games at Comerica Park this season, yet a 29-year-old from Novi has managed to see the team play more than 100 times and counting.

"So far 103," Joe Moskaitis said of the games he's attended. "Was planning 101, but the playoffs happened and now we've got 104 tomorrow on Saturday.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a Tigers fan as dedicated as Moskaitis. From Oakland to Toronto, Boston to Chicago, he’s quite literally followed this team all season long.

“For the last couple months, I essentially went to every single game I could, which excluded most west coast trips,” Moskaitis said. "Always been a big fan but didn't have, I guess, the funds to go on this many trips.”

A three-year season ticket holder, Moskaitis made a goal of going to 100 Tigers games this season. However, an unexpected playoff push keeps moving that number higher.

“At what point did you think wow, this team might actually make the playoffs?" I asked Moskaitis.

“I'd say middle to late August I said 'you know, this could happen. This actually could happen,'” he responded. "I couldn't believe what was going on. I'm already at 100, a little over 100 now. I just gotta see how many I can push it to.”

Since Moskaitis can work remote, he’s able to make last-minute trips happen. In fact, he did an interview with us from a hotel in Houston.

“I said 'you know, what? Wild Card — we haven't been to the playoffs in 10 years. I'm gonna fly there and I'll go work in Houston for the week,'" Moskaitis said. "Had to go see it, and it was fun to see.”

When this 100 game mission began, Moskaitis never imagined it’d continue to October. No matter where the journey ends, it's one he'll never forget.

“It’s just unbelievable seeing them all come together. If someone’s got an off day, another guy is hot that day. They got each others backs,” Moskaitis said. "They’re fighting and clawing for every single game. It's truly unbelievable seeing what they’ve done this year.”