Oak Park man charged with murder in Spirit Halloween shooting death

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 21-year-old from Oak Park is facing life in prison after a fatal shooting at a Spirit Halloween store on Friday.

John Benson Jr., 21, was arraigned Monday and charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection to the shooting death of Anthony Thompson III.

Madison Heights police found Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting inside the store around 2 p.m.

See the latest update from Megan Lee in the video below:

Man shot at Spirit Halloween store in Madison Heights

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, surveillance footage showed what occurred at the store, which was filled.

The video allegedly showed Benson with a woman and two small children, leaving the store as Thompson and several family members entered. After an exchange of words, Benson drew a concealed handgun and shot Thompson, then pursued him into the store, stood over him and fired several more times.

Prosecutors say Benson called 911 and told investigators he believed Thompson had a handgun and intended to shoot him. No firearm was found on Thompson.

According to police, the victim and the suspect were acquainted and they believe it was not a random act of violence.

"Anthony Thomas was shot several times and killed. His murder took place in a store filled with children picking out costumes the day before Halloween. It's a miracle that no one else was injured," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Our office intends to vigorously prosecute this defendant. We will also continue working to prevent this type of violent crime because everyone has a right to be safe from gun violence."

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison without parole. Felony firearm carries a mandatory two-year prison sentence, served consecutively with any other sentence.