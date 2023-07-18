Officer rushes to save life of 2-year-old who nearly drowned in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Sterling Heights officer raced against time to save a 2-year-old's life after he was found unresponsive in a pool.

The heroic moment was captured on Officer Sear's body camera.

On July 9 at around 3:30 p.m., police received a 911 call.

"We are all thinking the same thing. Please, God let this child make it," Sterling Heights Police Department Chief Dale Dwojakowski said.

Dwojakowski says the father pulled his lifeless 2-year-old son from the bottom of the pool. Without hesitation, the parents begin to administer CPR.

That's when Sears arrived and rushed toward the child.

Seeing the toddler's face blue as he struggled to breathe, Sears picked the young boy up, flipped him over and gave back blows to help clear his airway.

"And then the child starts crying, loud cries, which is an awesome sign for full lung capacity. It's a tearjerker, it's emotional and thank God the child made it. Ten more seconds, 20 more seconds, that may have been too long," Dwojakowski said.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department later transported the toddler to an area hospital. The chief says he is proud of all his 161 sworn officers. And Sears, a five-year veteran on the force, highlighted exemplary training.

"The range of calls in a 10-hour shift is mind-blowing, and officers have to be trained for every single situation," Dwojakowski said.

7 Action News showed the video to Kiani Bryant, a mother of three boys.

"It's a big concern for parents nowadays. I think even with water, summertime is full of water activities," Bryant said.

That's why CPR certified and Red Oaks County Park Supervisor Matt Pardy says the most important thing is being vigilant and learning how to administer CPR.

"It can only take seconds, 30 seconds or less for something tragic to happen. And the way we reduce something tragic happening is vigilance, parents, lifeguards and people in the water," Pardy said.

Meanwhile, the little boy is safe at home with his parents.