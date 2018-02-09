Remains of three children found in Montana not connected to Skelton boys

(WXYZ) - The human remains found in Missoula, Montana do not belong to the missing Skelton brothers, according to the Missoula County Coroner's Office.

In December, police in Missoula found a box containing bones and teeth belonging to three children. Michigan detectives were working to determine whether those remains belonged to the Skelton boys.

The coroner's office said in a release that the bone samples were over 99 years old, and had been buried for some time prior to being uncovered.

Andrew, Alexander and Tanner went missing the day after Thanksgiving 2010 and have not been seen since.

Their mother, Tanya Zuvers, said she was processing the information and was hopeful for answers when the remains were found.

John Skelton, the boys' father, is serving a 15-year prison sentence for unlawful imprisonment, but Zuvers said he has not mentioned anything about the boys' whereabouts.