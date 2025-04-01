Officials say first-floor gas leak caused explosion at Detroit apartment building on Monday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit fire officials say that a gas leak on the first floor is the cause of an explosion at an apartment building on the city's wets side on Monday morning.

The apartment in the 13900 block of Littlefield exploded around 4 a.m. Monday morning, injuring several people.

Two adults are still in critical condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital and a 3-year-old girl is receiving ongoing burn care at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Residents had to watch as their building with all their belongings was demolished due to safety concerns. Families are displaced, traumatized and searching for answers.

Charlene Jackson has lived at the apartment located on Schoolcraft Road and Littlefield Street for over a decade. She remembers the happy memories but is now only left with grief.

“It’s very devastating. I have to start all over again. That’s something I didn’t want to do," she said.

WXYZ Charlene Jackson

"The pressure of the impact was so strong I thought we was in a tornado. It just shook the whole building," she said.

Related video: Detroit dad injured while shielding his kids in apartment explosion

Detroit dad injured while shielding his kids in apartment explosion shares story

Detroit City Councilman Fred Durhal says he's devastated by what happened in his district. He says he was made aware of the investigation and the reasoning of the quick demolition of the building.

WXYZ Crews demolishing the building

"It’s important to get it down quick, because we don’t want it to be a hazard to the public. That building, in the shape that it was in, if it was left standing, it could cause a hazard and be very dangerous to the other residents in the surrounding community," Durhal said. “We understand personal belongings mean something to a family, but safety is first and art is paramount.”

Families had to watch the demolition of the building with their personal belongings inside.

Related video: Residents share stories after Detroit apartment explosion injures 13

Residents share stories after Detroit apartment explosion injures 13

Thirteen people were hospitalized due to the explosion, including five children. Jackson now says she's going to temporarily stay with her father, Charles Jackson, in Livonia.

"My house is open to them, whatever I have. I’m just glad they’re living," Charles Jackson said.

While the American Red Cross is not offering housing, they are offering families financial and mental health assistance. Many families have decided to temporarily stay with friends or family.

Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield also released a statement saying the city will offer assistance to those who need it.

Meanwhile residents are still left with questions as to how this explosion was caused and if there is any foul play.

“I want know what happened. I want know was it something that caused it cause of something in the house or was it something that somebody did," Charles asked.

WXYZ Demolition of the apartment building

Durhal says if families need temporary housing or assistance ,they can reach out to the City of Detroit Housing and Revitalization Department.

“We had the opportunity to reach out to multiple families. One family thus far has requested assistance for temporary housing and we’ll try to get them into permanent housing," he said. “It was really heartbreaking to see that building, but kind of felt a little but heartwarming that at least we were able to get everyone out.”

