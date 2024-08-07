Detroit man charged in 2023 murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged with the 2023 murder of Dr. Devon Hoover, with Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announcing the charges on Wednesday morning.

Burks is currently in jail on separate murder charges, after he allegedly punched and killed a driver in a road rage incident back in April.

Burks has been charged with the following:



First-degree premeditated murder

Felony murder

Larceny of over $20,000

Using a computer to commit a crime

Possession of firearm by a felon

Three felony firearm charges

WATCH: Wayne County Prosecutor announces murder charges after 2023 killing of Dr. Devon Hoover

Burks is scheduled to appear in 36th District Court in regards to these charges tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy and Detroit Police Chief James White spoke today on the case and took questions from the media at the Franklin Hall of Justice.

Hoover, 53, was found dead on April 23, 2023, inside his Detroit home on W. Boston Boulevard near Woodward Avenue while police were conducting a wellness check.

Police were originally called after Hoover did not make it to a family party, sources say.

Hoover was a physician at Ascension St. John specializing in neck and back disorders. He completed medical training at Indiana University School of Medicine before doing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He completed fellowships at Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Children's Hospital of Michigan.

