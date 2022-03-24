Watch
Community Comment: Detroit cultural arts, Ukrainian conflict, and pothole roads

Andreea Alexandru/AP
Romanian gendarmes help a family of refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine. Previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow’s armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets Monday. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Posted at 7:34 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 19:38:11-04

WXYZ DETROIT — Once again, it’s time to catch up on our viewer mail comments. Our Channel 7 Editorial about the Detroit’s cultural arts prominence coming out of Covid-19 prompted this Facebook message from Maggie Johnson:

“Detroit will recapture its rightful place in this country, and that’s what it has set out to do.”

Carlotta Aiken said:

“Detroit has great cultural venues and plenty to choose from. There’s something for everyone.”

Our station editorials sharing information on how Michiganders can help the people of Ukraine drew mostly this kind of reaction.

“No matter where we live, we are all people of the same planet. Do what you can to help your neighbors, near and far.”

  • D. Brown

Another TV-7 fan said:
“I have never been prouder of my community than I am now. Detroiters have always had big hearts for those in need.”

  • S. Armstrong

But, not to our surprise, there were are couple viewers who offered a different point-of-view:

One sent us this graphic with President Biden’s face and reads:

“The face you make when Russia invades the country that launders your money.”

  • Vincent Sgroi, Jr.

Another asked:
“Who’s going to help Metro Detroiters?”

  • Regina King

And as for reaction to our potholes editorial, comments haven’t stopped.

J. Hendrick said:

“It still upsets me that the damn roads aren’t fixed yet."

And finally, this rather succinct observation:

“You live in Michigan and they will NEVER be fixed. That’s all you need to know.”

  • Bryan Langlois

Thanks for writing and watching!
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: March 24-27, 2022

