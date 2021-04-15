Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to new Tuskegee Airmen Museum, COVID-19 & Volunteer Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Channel 7 Editorial about the new Detroit home for the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum caused a lot of mail to soar into our station. Aviation buff Vito Scalise wrote:
“After working 38 years for Pam Am (and) United, I can’t wait to see this!!!”
Another viewer remarked:
“What a beautiful piece of history!”
- Rachael Catalano Bartello
Bev Cooper exclaimed:
“My neighbor, Harry Stewart, is a Tuskegee Airman!!!!!!”
Another letter said:
“Black history IS American History.”
- Sarah Elizabeth
And this comment:
“Good idea. Maybe the museum can get one of (the) planes the Airmen used.”
- Val Magnuson
An Ann Arbor viewer sent us this photo of her late mother, Jane Doyle, a Woman Air Force Service Pilot (WASP) during WWII. In later years, she took a proud picture with Detroiter Harry Stewart, a Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen.
- Cathy (Doyle) Olszewski
We also received this point of fact from a Tuskegee Airmen historian in California. He noted that between 1943 – 1945, the famed group flew:
“Total Missions: 1579. Total Combat Sorties: 15,533.”
- Ron Brewington
Our editorial about spring and surviving the pandemic triggered Kathy Blackburn to write:
“Just open up Michigan.”
There was also this question:
“How will we know the vaccine is working? Will the survival rate go from 99.7% to 99.8%?”
- Penny Pradon
And finally, Scott Stevenson sent us this comment about National Volunteer Month:
“Volunteering to help others is a good thing.”
Thanks for writing and watching.
I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director
Broadcast: April 15 - 18, 2021