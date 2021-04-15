Community Comment: TV-7 viewers react to new Tuskegee Airmen Museum, COVID-19 & Volunteer Month

WXYZ DETROIT — Our Channel 7 Editorial about the new Detroit home for the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum caused a lot of mail to soar into our station. Aviation buff Vito Scalise wrote:

“After working 38 years for Pam Am (and) United, I can’t wait to see this!!!”

Another viewer remarked:

“What a beautiful piece of history!”

- Rachael Catalano Bartello

Bev Cooper exclaimed:

“My neighbor, Harry Stewart, is a Tuskegee Airman!!!!!!”

Another letter said:

“Black history IS American History.”

- Sarah Elizabeth

And this comment:

“Good idea. Maybe the museum can get one of (the) planes the Airmen used.”

- Val Magnuson

An Ann Arbor viewer sent us this photo of her late mother, Jane Doyle, a Woman Air Force Service Pilot (WASP) during WWII. In later years, she took a proud picture with Detroiter Harry Stewart, a Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen.

- Cathy (Doyle) Olszewski

We also received this point of fact from a Tuskegee Airmen historian in California. He noted that between 1943 – 1945, the famed group flew:

“Total Missions: 1579. Total Combat Sorties: 15,533.”

- Ron Brewington

Our editorial about spring and surviving the pandemic triggered Kathy Blackburn to write:

“Just open up Michigan.”

There was also this question:

“How will we know the vaccine is working? Will the survival rate go from 99.7% to 99.8%?”

- Penny Pradon

And finally, Scott Stevenson sent us this comment about National Volunteer Month:

“Volunteering to help others is a good thing.”

That’s it for now. Thanks for writing and watching.

I’m Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: April 15 - 18, 2021

