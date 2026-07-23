Editorial: Forgotten Harvest telethon supports food insecurity in S.E. Michigan

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s become an annual tradition we love! The 2026 telethon for Forgotten Harvest, Metro Detroit’s largest food rescue organization, was truly heartfelt support. Once again, this community answered the call.

Spearheaded by our very generous Channel 7 employees, the Scripps Howard Fund, and an amazing matching gift donation from Cynthia and Edsel Ford, we raised tens of thousands of dollars.

Every day, Forgotten Harvest proves how committed it is to oroviding nutritious food to families across Southeast Michigan. Food insecurity impacts a significant portion of our local population. That includes children, students, seniors, and working families. Forgotten Harvest meets the demand by delivering approximately 144 thousand pounds of surplus food each day, five days a week.

In Michigan, more than 1.5 million people face hunger. That’s one in six individuals, and one in five children. Thankfully, this region is full of big-hearted volunteers ready to battle these troubling numbers. So far this year, we’ve reported on donations from several churches for Forgotten Harvest, as well as strong partnerships with many Detroit area organizations and the Detroit Auto Show.

Thank you all for stepping up to the plate.Working together, we are making a big impact in our communities.

If you would like to donate, there’s still time. Just go to wxyz.com, scan the code, or text the letters WXYZ to 50155.

From the Forgotten Harvest Farm in Fenton, to its distribution headquarters in Oak Park, to its mobile food pantries in neighborhoods, Forgotten Harvest is always there to make an altruistic difference in our community.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 23 - 26, 2026

