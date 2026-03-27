WXYZ Editorial: ARISE Detroit 20th aniversary "Neighborhoods Day" founder's tribute

WXYZ DETROIT — Twenty years ago, Detroiter Luther Keith had a vision.The late journalist, musician, and ARISE Detroit founder wanted his beloved city portrayed in a better light.So instead of just talking about it, he took action and began the annual Neighborhoods Day city-wide cleanup.

Two decades later, the local celebration uniting block clubs, churches, schools, businesses, and countless other groups, is bigger and better than ever! The theme for this milestone year is “Arising Neighborhoods.”Last weekend officially kicked off registration, planning, and new opportunities for city’s spruce up. Leaders of all types were on hand at the Samaritan Center, also known as the Stoudamire Wellness Hub, to display their support.The event – which will stretch from far eastside to far westside, is scheduled for Saturday, August 1st. As always, a massive turnout is expected.

You’ll see an organized version of what individual Detroiters have proudly done for years. Cleanup patrols, blight removal, beautification projects, local festivals, and music concerts will dominate street blocks. Picnics, how-to-do workshops, health screenings, and back-to-school giveaway and food donation parties are also typical.

August may sound like a long way off, but it isn’t. Not for a community event of this magnitude. Organizations need to register now – in the spring - so their summer project is formally listed and marketed. The $50 cost will get you a custom-made banner, supplies, and promotional and volunteer assistance. To access the link, please visit our website at wxyz.com. It will take you directly to ARISE Detroit.

Let’s make “Arising Neighborhoods 2026” the biggest turnout ever and a 20th anniversary salute to Luther Keith’s legacy.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 26 - 29, 2026

