WXYZ Editorial: Be ready and make your VOTE count in the Tuesday, November 2nd General Election!

WXYZ DETROIT — After months of campaigning, it’s time to make your voice count! Another important General Election Day is approaching. From Munising City in Alger County to Cadillac in Wexford County – many Michigan mayors, city councils, clerks and judges will be on the ballot.

There are no statewide elections this year. At stake are local races, tax millages and ballot initiatives in your individual communities. This is not far away government in Washington and Lansing. These are your friends and neighbors running for municipal offices, school board seats and judgeships. Their decisions directly impact your quality of life.

For example, in Southeast Michigan, political contests are on the line in key cities and townships. Over in Macomb County, elections are being held in Mt. Clemens, Sterling Heights and Fraser. There’s also a special Michigan State Senate race to fill the seat left vacant by new Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. In Oakland, candidates are competing in Pontiac, Southfield and Troy. And in Wayne County, a lot is up for grabs in Detroit, Dearborn and Livonia.

But be an educated voter! Before you mark your ballot, go to WXYZ.com to access the helpful election information we have provided. Our website will help you view your sample ballot, find your local polling place, and answer questions you may have about absentee ballots and same day registration.

And on Election Day, stay tuned to Channel 7 news, WXYZ.com and all of our mobile platforms for the most complete political coverage.

Remember, Tuesday, November 2, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., is your time to make your voice heard. Don’t waste your vote or forfeit your constitutional right.

I'm Chuck Stokes, Editorial Director

Broadcast: October 28 - 31, 2021