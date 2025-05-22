WXYZ Editorial: Commemorate and celebrate this 2025 Memorial Day weekend

WXYZ DETROIT — Fire up the grill, plant your garden, and proudly fly the American Flag. Memorial Day weekend always marks the “unofficial” start of summer. Technically, summer begins June 20th but why wait when you can get a good head start?

Memorial Day also commemorates another important tradition. It’s a time to honor and pay respect to the men and women who died serving in the U.S. Military. These brave individuals have made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation. For many it will be a day to raise Old Glory and lay flowers at gravesites.

Others will mark the holiday in a more festive way. Families and friends will gather for picnics and cookouts. Weather permitting, water enthusiasts will seek swimming pools, lakes, and beaches.

AAA is predicting the busiest Memorial Day travel period in over 20 years. More than 45 million people are estimated to venture 50 miles or more from home. Nationwide, gas prices are lower than this time last year. Compared to increasing air fares, travel experts say more than 39 million will hit the road in cars.

For a comprehensive list of Memorial Day weekend parades, musical events, and festivals, visit our website at wxyz.com. The information is waiting for you online. Take time to plan from your many choices across Southeast Michigan.

As you celebrate with family and friends while observing this federal holiday, please take time to reflect on and pay tribute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: May 22 - 25, 2025



