WXYZ Editorial: "Detroit is one of coolest places to visit in the Midwest!"

WXYZ DETROIT — Detroit is back in the national spotlight and the timing is perfect. As the months warm up, people will begin planning what destinations they want to travel to this year. The highly respected Travel & Leisure magazine recently pinned an article for the world to read.The author wrote: “(Detroit) is slowly building a reputation as one of the coolest places to visit in the Midwest.”

<b><i>Travel & Leisure</i></b>, which reaches over sixteen million monthly travelers, confirmed what Visit Detroit has been preaching across the globe. That the Motor City has a “thriving culinary scene, gorgeous outdoor spaces, and a rich history.”

The travel guide highlighted “can’t miss” things for travelers to Detroit that include:



Exploring the city’s revitalization story through some of its guided tours.

Marvel at works of arts and exhibits inside its world-class museums.

Feast at some of Detroit’s new and old award-winning restaurants.

Learn the history of its historic music scene - past and present- from the Motown Sound to rhythm & blues, jazz, rock, classical, and techno.

In addition, the print and digital magazine recommends several diverse hotels to stay at, as well as public spaces to stroll, and landmark buildings to visit. It also lists some of the city’s most popular eateries and neighborhoods.

This outstanding recognition from Travel & Leisure validates the challenging work Detroit area residents, businesses, non-profits, and community leaders have been doing for years. You can find their article on our website at wxyz.com. We’ve made it an easy one-click link for you. Please share this proud story of Detroit with your friends.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: March 19 - 22, 2026

