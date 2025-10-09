WXYZ Editorial: Get ready for Detroit Mayoral Debate with Solomon Kinloch, Jr. & Mary Sheffield

WXYZ DETROIT — The long campaign season for candidates and issues is entering its final weeks. Tuesday, November 4th is General Election Day. Eligible voters across the state will have to make their final ballot decisions.

Here in Southeast Michigan, the Detroit mayoral race is drawing wide attention. After serving three terms in office, Mayor Mike Duggan is not seeking re-election for his job. Michigan’s largest city will soon have a new Chief Executive Officer. The non-partisan candidates to replace him are City Council President Mary Sheffield and Triumph Church Senior Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr.

Channel 7 is proud to host a Detroit Mayoral Debate. It will be the only live head-to-head televised debate between Kinloch and Sheffield. We invite you to tune in Wednesday, October 15th, to see where they stand on key issues.

Our own Carolyn Clifford and Chuck Stokes will moderate. The one-hour, commercial-free program, will broadcast between 7- 8pm in the evening. We will also stream the debate online at wxyz.com where you can watch it on your favorite mobile device.

This important public service forum is an opportunity for the candidates to talk directly to voters about a wide range of issues. If you would like to submit some suggested questions for the candidates, just go to wxyz.com and click on the link.What topics do you want the mayoral candidates to address? How will they move Detroit forward?

If you haven’t filled out your ballot yet, there’s still plenty of time. You can vote by mail, in-person at early-voting locations, or on Election Day at your traditional polling place. Wherever you live, we encourage you to participate in your local election.

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 9 - 12, 2025

