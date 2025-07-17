WXYZ Editorial: Prepare now for the important 2025 Michigan Primary Election

WXYZ DETROIT — The Michigan Primary Election is a little more than two weeks away. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, August 5th. The Primary is the first step in an important two-step voting process. Now is the time to have major input on which candidates get to advance to the November General Election.

Several primaries will be held across the state. Here at home in Southeast Michigan, many voters will be casting ballots for their top elected official. In Detroit, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck, and Pontiac, there will be no incumbents in those mayoral races. That will lead to a new political era in those cities.

Voters will also have an opportunity to decide on some local city council and commission races throughout the region. Not every city, township, or village will hold a primary. For a complete list, click on our voter guide information link at wxyz.com.

Some voters will face bond and millage issues pertaining to education and public safety proposals. You may be asked to renew or increase tax initiatives.

August is a busy vacation month for families. If you’re going to be out of town on Election Day, remember you can always cast an absentee ballot. If you want to vote in-person at a polling center before Election Day, early voting begins on July 26 and runs through August 3.If you’re not registered to vote yet, you still have time. Signing up early avoids the last-minute rush but you can always register and vote in-person on Election Day at your city or township clerk’s office.

Now is the time to study the Primary candidates and issues before casting your ballot. The best voter is an informed voter.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & Regional General Manager

Broadcast: July 17 - 20, 2025

