WXYZ Editorial: Reading opens imaginations and opportunities for children

WXYZ DETROIT — A child's future can be shaped by many things. A caring teacher. A supportive family. A community that believes in them - or something as simple as a book.

That's why everyone at Channel 7 and The Spot Detroit 20, are so proud to support our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign. Reading opens doors. It sparks imagination. It builds confidence. And it helps children discover possibilities they may have never considered before. Yet for too many kids in our community, books are not something they have easy access to at home.

The good news is that we can change that, together. What makes this campaign so special is that every dollar donated stays right here in Metro Detroit. Those donations help us bring Scholastic Book Fairs into local schools. For many of these children, it's the first time they've been able to choose a brand-new book that's entirely their own. Their book choice matters because when kids are excited about reading, they're more likely begin a lifelong journey of learning.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of our community, our employees, and The Scripps Howard Fund, we provided more than 20,000 new books to children across Metro Detroit.

But there are still thousands more children who could benefit.

When you support this campaign, you're not just donating books. You're investing in a child. You're investing in literacy. And you're investing in the future of our community.

You can Donate now at WXYZ.com. On behalf of all of us at WXYZ and WMYD, thank you for helping us put more books into the hands of local children to help brighten their futures.

I'm Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: September 10 - 13, 2026