WXYZ Editorial: The 2027 NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Jam is coming to you!

WXYZ DETROIT — The Michigan build up to April 3rd and 5th of next year is in full swing! That’s when the nation’s premier college basketball championship tips-off at Detroit’s Ford Field. But the lead up to the big event is the 2027 NCAA Men’s Final Four Fan Jam. It’s a mobile marketing fan experience touring the entire state showcasing the tournament trophy the teams will be playing for.

The Fan Jam kicked off in April with Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. Since then, it has made multiple stops, such as Michigan State University, the Detroit Lions Draft Party, the Traverse City Cherry Festival, Conner Sports in the UP, and right here at WXYZ-TV 7 Broadcast House.

This weekend, you can see the Fan Jam at Detroit’s Festival of Books or the Hoopfest. In coming weeks, Fan Jam will set up at the Rocket Classic, the Chaldean Festival, and the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic. This summer, the Fan Jam is coming to a neighborhood near you. Experience it in person, from shooting hoops to seeing the NCAA trophy up close. Additional stops are constantly being added. For an updated list, visit our website at wxyz.com.

A lot has changed since the last we hosted the Final Four in 2009. Downtown Detroit doesn’t look the same and the NCAA tournament has grown into a multi-million-dollar economic weekend extravaganza. Like the 2024 Detroit NFL Draft, downtown will be packed with an estimated 100-thousand fans from around the world.

The exciting road to the Final Four begins with the NCAA’s Fan Jam. Catch the tour and enjoy one of the best sports experiences ever!

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: July 16 - 19, 2026

