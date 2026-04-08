DETROIT (WXYZ) — In just about 360 days, the NCAA Final Four will make its way to Detroit, bringing an expected economic impact in the hundreds of millions of dollars and excited fans from all over the world.

On April 3, 2027, Ford Field will be packed with tens of thousands of fans. The weekend will feature fan experiences, concerts, expos and basketball games, drawing an expected influx of over 100,000 people to the city.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report below:

Detroit prepares for massive economic boost as the 2027 NCAA Final Four approaches

The excitement from Michigan winning the national championship is carrying over into next year, giving the Wolverines an opportunity to compete on their own turf.

"As a native Detroiter, it’s prideful, so I'm proud to see things coming back to the city," Joshua Holmes said.

Pride is a word heard frequently as restaurants and bars, like Harry's Detroit, prepare for the crowds. General manager Hugh Leonard is looking forward to the massive event.

"The expansion of the city, the growth, it’s a beautiful city and I’m very proud of what we’ve done," Leonard said.

Related video: Michigan national championship swag hits the shelves

Michigan national championship swag hits the shelves

Hotels are already seeing high demand. The Siren Hotel, which is just steps Ford Field, is already nearly sold out for the weekend. Director of sales and events Bill Navarre noted the early interest and says the hotel is eager to welcome guests from all over.

"We have already started selling for that already in 2027. In fact, we opened up sales this week for that and we’re already over 50% occupied," Navarre said.

Claude Molinari, CEO of Visit Detroit, said the NCAA granted Detroit the opportunity to host because the city promised additional hotels would be up and running by the start of the tournament. These include The JW Marriott at the site of the old Joe Louis Arena and the hotel inside the Hudson building.

"The city of Detroit specifically is shorthanded when it comes to hotels within walking distance of the main venues," Molinari said. "Had we not been building those two new hotels, we would definitely not have been able to book this event, nor several others that we've been able procure."

Watch our full interview with Claude Molinari below:

Visit Detroit CEO Claude Molinari talks about expected impact of 2027 NCAA Final Four

Detroit has had practice hosting large events, and officials believe the success of the NFL Draft set the city up for a successful future.

"No question. The success of the NFL Draft continues to pay dividends to this day," Molinari said.

Previous coverage: ‘No other city can compete.’ Detroit leaders break down success of NFL Draft

‘No other city can compete.’ Detroit leaders break down success of NFL Draft

Officials helping host the event recently traveled to Indianapolis to prepare and ensure visitors have an unforgettable experience. Dave Beachnau, CEO of the Detroit Local Organizing Committee, detailed the trip.

"We spent the better part of four, five, six days in Indianapolis, getting behind the scenes. And for some in our group who have never been to the Final Four previously, it allows them to get their eyes on what to expect next year in Detroit," Beachnau said.

Related video: National champions return to Michigan's campus

National champions return to Michigan's campus

Meanwhile Detroiters have one simple piece of advice for those planning to attend.

"Come enjoy it, have fun, leave the drama at home," Mical-Ivan Williams said.

More information on tickets and dates can be found on finalfourdetroit.com.

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