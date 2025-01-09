WXYZ Editorial: The return of the re-energized winter Detroit Auto Show

WXYZ DETROIT — It’s back with a new drive of excitement and impact! For the first time in 5 years, the iconic and reimagined Detroit Auto Show makes its winter return. Over the next several days, all eyes will be on Detroit - The motor Capital of the World!

International media, auto industry experts, and thought leaders, will take center stage. Over 30 vehicle brands, 4 indoor tracks, and ride-and-drive EV and Grand Prix experiences will be on hand for attendees.

The Detroit Auto Show has significant economic impact on Southeast Michigan. It’s estimated that the 2023 show generated $1 billion for hotels, restaurants, and various regional venues. The hard work of local auto dealers also fuels the traditional Auto Show Charity Preview fundraiser and show.

Since 1976, it has raised more than $125 million for deserving Detroit area children non-profits. Channel 7 is proud to be the official television partner for this special black-tie community event.

The public show will feature AutoMobili-D, the Mobility Global Forum, and the Future Leaders Forum. A new attraction this year will be Racing Day in partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix. Another one will be “Driven by Service Day” with the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The auto show is asking for those attending the show to bring warm clothing and monetary donations to support student needs. On-site collection bins will be on location at the show to collect these clothing items to help keep our children warm.

The Detroit Auto Show is a great platform for Detroit to continue highlighting its re-energized city to the world. Be a part of the excitement!

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: January 9 - 12, 2025



