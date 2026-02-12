WXYZ Editorial: The see-saw challenges of this year's Michigan winter

WXYZ DETROIT — This winter, Michigan is once again proving how stunning it can be while still delivering some of its harshest conditions. We’re just halfway through the season, with winter not officially ending until March 20th, meaning we could have more challenging cold, snowy, and freezing days ahead for us all across the state.

According to experts, this winter season in Michigan is significantly colder and snowier than average. The recent temperature plunge tested our region in every way possible. Several local communities were forced into emergency services when aging and frozen pipelines burst. Many city shelters have had to extend their days and hours of operation. They are at full capacity trying to meet the demands of those who are homeless or just need a warmer temporary place to stay.

The need for help has never been greater. Many seniors, veterans, and people with mobility challenges find it difficult to get out and shop for groceries or pick up their medicine in this kind of weather. Heating problems, old infrastructure, and hazardous road conditions can put pressure on local resources. Even school closings can present unique childcare problems for working parents.

Thankfully, the Detroit area community is full of organizations, churches, synagogues, mosques, and other outreach facilities that are eager to assist. If you need help, or you would like help with financial support or volunteering, please go to our website at wxyz.com. We have compiled a list of non-profits in Southeast Michigan for you to contact.

Working together, as one community, we can help our most vulnerable neighbors get through the snow and cold this winter in Michigan.

I’m Mike Murri.