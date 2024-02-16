GUIDE: Food & financial assistance in metro Detroit

We know there are people struggling across metro Detroit, but we want you to know you are not alone.

Whether you’re searching for mental health resources, financial assistance, housing assistance or more, WXYZ is here to direct you to local organizations that can help with life’s unexpected challenges.

Below you’ll find food and financial assistance resources across metro Detroit and relevant contact information.

State of Michigan Food Assistance

https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/assistance-programs/food

The State of Michigan has this full page at the link above with detailed information about food assistance in the state. It includes applications, eligibility, different forms and other payment options.

Gleaners Community Food Bank

https://www.gcfb.org/

866-453-2637

Gleaners works with organizations around metro Detroit to provide food to nearly 400 partner soup kitchens, food patnries, shelters, schools and other agencies. They also offer direct service drive-up grocery distributions across the metro area.

Forgotten Harvest

https://www.forgottenharvest.org/

Forgotten Harvest delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities, helping organizations get food in the hands of those who need it. It also has a mobile pantry program to help get nutrition foods to food-insecure residents in high-poverty, under-served metro Detroit neighborhoods.

Wayne Metro Community Action Agency

https://www.waynemetro.org/

313-388-9799

Wayne Metro has a variety of food support programs to individuals and families in Wayne County, including a summer food service program and sponsorship opportunities for garden programs in Detroit and Wayne County.

United Way for Southeastern Michigan

https://unitedwaysem.org/get-help/community-resources/

United Way as a Feeding Eating and Succeeding Together (FEAST) program that teaches adults how to provide the structure and leadership children need to grow into healthy eaters. It also provides summer meals for children, breakfast initiatives and more.

Great Start Detroit food bank list

https://www.greatstart.org/food

Great Start has a list of food banks throughout metro Detroit where you can find food help close to home, as well asa other help for different problems.

Wayne Metro provides property tax assistance, water affordability assistance, a tax preparation program, financial education, mortgage support and more for people in need.

City of Detroit Financial Empowerment Center

https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-neighborhoods/financial-empowerment-center-fec

The City of Detroit’s Financial Empowerment Center offers professional, one-on-one counseling where residents can receive assistance with money management, budgeting, reducing debt, improving credit and more.

St. Vincent de Paul Detroit

https://svdpdetroit.org/How-We-Help/Energy--Rent-Assistance

313-393-2930 or 313-393-2855

St. Vincent de Paul distributes more than $3.6 million in utility assistance and $900,000 in rent assistance annually, also providing ongoing energy-use education to those in metro Detroit.

YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit

https://ymcadetroit.org/financial-assistance/

The YMCA provides a scholarship program that helps provide support to those who have financial need and qualify for assistance. You can apply on their website.

The Heat and Warmth Fund

https://thawfund.org/

800-866-8429

THAW has utility assistance specialists who can assist you to help keep you and your family healthy, safe and warm with heat, electricity and water assistance.

MI Bridges

https://newmibridges.michigan.gov

The State of Michigan provides assistance for food, healthcare, cash assistance and more through the MI Bridges Program.

The United Way provides financial assistance, utility assistance and more every day of the year from anywhere in the state of Michigan.

Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency

https://www.olhsa.org/en-us/

(248) 209-2640

The OLHSA supports Oakland and Livingston County residents who are looking for assistance in removing the burdens of poverty.

Macomb Community Action

https://www.macombgov.org/departments/macomb-community-action

586-469-5656

MCA is part of a national network of over 1,000 organizatiosn that help people move from poverty to economic stability and self sufficiency.