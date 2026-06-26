WXYZ Editorial: TV-7, Scripps, and ABC ready to celebrate America 250!

WXYZ DETROIT — America is about to turn 250. The countdown is on for the official July 4th anniversary. Across the USA, celebrations are being planned to mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence. There will be festivals, concerts, historical exhibits, and family gatherings galore!

And here at Channel 7 our team is excited to share so many inspiring stories leading up to the big day, including wall-to-wall coverage on the anniversary itself. WXYZ Channel 7, ABC, and the Scripps News Group will be a key part of the 250-year celebration. Using our platforms to share powerful storytelling right here in our communities and across our great nation.

On Friday, July 3, we invite you to watch, “7 News Detroit's Celebrating America 250” at 4:00pm on WXYZ Channel 7 and streaming at WXYZ.com

And starting this Sunday at 10am, Chuck Stokes shares “Your American Story,” profiling six Detroit companies that started from humble beginnings. See how their business and community commitments epitomize the American dream.

Our Scripps News Group will also be presenting a one-hour celebration of America 250. Host Alisyn Camerota will take you on a coast-to-coast journey. Her uplifting stories profile everyday people who have helped to make this nation great. We’ll showcase the special on Channel 7 and TV-20 Detroit on June 29th.

And then, it all leads up to the 4th, with ABC's 24-hour non-stop “Disney Celebrates America” event featuring World News Tonight's David Muir.. Celebrations, fireworks, stories that make us proud.

For a full list of America 250 stories, programming, and events happening in Metro Detroit, go to our website at wxyz.com.

However, you celebrate this special July 4th holiday weekend, cherish this milestone designed to engage every American in the 250th anniversary of the United States.

I’m Mike Murri. Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: Jun e 25 - 28, 2026

