WXYZ Editorial: Volunteers can be the backbone to holiday season generosity

WXYZ DETROIT — As the year comes to a close this holiday season, please take a moment to pause and consider the year behind us. What lifted our spirits, what challenged us, and what milestones did we meet along the way? Many in our community can look back with gratitude, yet countless others continue to face hardships that grow more pressing by the day. Before we welcome a new year, let’s think about what each of us can do to strengthen the place we call home.

The final weeks of December are decisive for many non-profits. The donations they receive before year’s end often determine whether they can maintain stability or fall short of critical financial goals. Keeping these organizations functioning—places where people find food, shelter, learning opportunities, and hope—is essential to the character and compassion of our community.

For thousands of families, meeting basic needs depends on a dedicated network of generous volunteers. Southeast Michigan offers numerous in-person and virtual service opportunities. Whether it’s packing food boxes, supporting tutoring programs, or helping with outreach efforts, the options are abundant. For a comprehensive list of local organizations, visit our website at wxyz.com. Whether you contribute a few hours this month or commit to a weekly shift, your time carries real weight. The need is profound.

This holiday season let’s commit to lifting up those who are striving for stability—people who don’t seek a handout, but a genuine hand up. When we come together with purpose and compassion, we embody the deeper spirit of this season: a call to uplift, to unite, and to choose generosity.

Happy Holidays to all!

I’m Mike Murri, Regional V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: December 11 - 14, 2025

