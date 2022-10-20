WXYZ Editorial: What would you like to ask candidates Whitmer & Dixon?

WXYZ DETROIT — After months of campaigning, the hard-fought race for Michigan’s top elected office is nearing the finish line. But first, you will have an opportunity to evaluate the front runner candidates, Democrat incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

Channel 7, along with our fellow Scripps TV stations in Grand Rapids and Lansing, are proud to partner with Oakland University in hosting the second and final Michigan Gubernatorial Debate. It will be this coming Tuesday, October 25th, at 7:00 p.m. on the university campus in Rochester. Our own Chuck Stokes will co-moderate along with Doug Reardon of Fox 17 and Elle Meyers of Fox 47.

This live statewide broadcast will be one-hour commercial free, from Marquette to Monroe, and every place in between. It will also be the only live head-to-head televised debate between Governor Whitmer and Mrs. Dixon seen over-the-air this campaign season in metro Detroit. In addition to our TV broadcast and online streaming, you will be able to listen to it on a statewide radio network we have put together.

This gubernatorial debate is a very important public service forum. The candidates will be able to present themselves and answer questions on where they stand on issues that directly impact your life. If you would like to submit suggested questions to the candidates, we’ve made the process easy. Just go to the homepage on WXYZ.com and click on this link. We want to know what’s on your mind and what issues you want Governor Whitmer and Mrs. Dixon to address.

We hope this statewide civic initiative will help prepare you for Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, when every vote will count!

I'm Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 20 - 23, 2022

