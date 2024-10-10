WXYZ-TV Editorial: Get ready for final U.S. Senate debate and prepare to vote

WXYZ DETROIT — The campaigning for this year’s important General Election Day is entering its final stage. November 5th is less than one month away, and the final push is underway. Voters across America must soon make their choices.

Here in Michigan, one of the most hard-fought races is the battle for the open U.S. Senate seat. After serving more than two decades, Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring. The front runner candidates to replace her are current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and former Congressman Mike Rogers.

Channel 7 is proud to host the final Michigan U.S. Senate Debate. It will be this coming Monday, October 14th, at 7:00 p.m. Our own Chuck Stokes, Carolyn Clifford, and Alcia Smith will moderate. The live broadcast will be one-hour commercial free. Helping us to carry this statewide debate will be our Scripps TV stations in Grand Rapids and Lansing, as well as a network of TV and radio partners across Michigan.

It will also be the only live head-to-head televised debate between Rogers and Slotkin seen over-the-air originating from metro Detroit. We will also stream the debate online at wxyz.com where you can watch it on your favorite mobile device.

The debate is a very important public service forum. If you would like to submit suggested questions for the candidates, just go to our homepage on wxyz.com and click the link. What’s on your mind and what issues do you want the Senate candidates to address?

Remember, there is still time to vote. Voters can register, on line, by mail or in person. Your voice matters…every vote counts.

I’m Mike Murri, V.P. & General Manager

Broadcast: October 10 - 13, 2024



