DOWNTOWN DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday, June 23, is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in metro Detroit. That means you'll need to keep water on hand as you head to the Ford Fireworks tonight.

Organizers prepare for extreme heat ahead of Ford Fireworks, a summer staple

The summer tradition will be lighting up the night sky over the Detroit River later tonight.

Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties

The Ford Fireworks is a summer staple for families across southeast Michigan, and even with this heat, the fun isn't stopping.

According to the city of Detroit, the best places to view the fireworks will be Hart Plaza, Belle Isle, and Spirit Plaza.

It’s sure to be a fantastic night filled with lots of 'oohs and ahhs'. but attendees won’t just have to deal with large crowds. They’ll also have to deal with stifling heat and this heat wave the last few days. The car dashboard said 82 degrees already before 6 a.m.

As for the Ford fireworks show, it's all happening here at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. The fireworks show starts around 10 p.m. tonight. Three barges sitting in the Detroit river will shoot off between 10,000 and 11,000 fireworks, and it's sure to be an amazing 24-minute display.

We reached out to the Mayor's Office about any extra precautions they may be taking to help people battle the heat, and they provided us with the statement below:

"Realistically, I don’t think there’s anything the city is able to do to keep large crowds of people cool outdoors if they choose to wait for hours in this type of heat," said John Roach with the city of Detroit. "We recommend people concerned with the heat use good judgment, limit their time outside, and come down later in the afternoon when the sun and heat start to subside. People who still decide to come down early should stay hydrated and consider bringing an umbrella to protect them from direct sun until it goes down."

It'll be all hands on deck for people attending tonight's fireworks show to stay cool while they're enjoying the festivities.