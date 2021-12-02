Oxford community mourns the lost of the four students killed during Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, MI (WXYZ) — Tears of sadness and pain are overflowing as more than 500 people gather at Bridgewood Church in Clarkston. It is the start of the healing process.

A place, where you can receive a prayer, a hug, or a listening ear.

The group comes together and lights four white candles. Each one symbolizes one of the four Oxford High School students who lost their lives during Tuesday's school shooting.

(WXYZ) The four teens who were killed in the Oxford High School shooting on Tuesday. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Justin Shilling, 17.

Schilling was the co-captain of the Oxford Bowling team, a devoted friend and so much more.

Pastor Curt Demoff says healing looks different for everyone.

"We want them to know it's okay to feel what they are feeling," he said.

Madisyn Baldwin's Aunt Tarah Baldwin, like many, is searching for answers.

"I don't know this person. I don't know the reasons behind why he did what he did," she said.

Madisyn, a senior at Oxford High School transferred to the school this year. Her life cut short while just trying to get an education.

"She was just the light of so many people. This is just unimaginable. Unimaginable," her aunt reflects.

Jennifer Curtis and her family were incredibly close to the family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, the youngest of the victims. The children were best friends.

"Like many people in our community right now they're just devastated," Curtis said. "And, and we're all lost with what's happened in our beautiful town."