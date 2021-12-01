15-year-old suspect charged with murder, terrorism in Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has announced charges in connection with Tuesday's Oxford High School shootings.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ARRAIGNMENT

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley is being charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. McDonald said the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible, based on their findings.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult in the case. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. He faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

McDonald says there is evidence this was not an impulsive act. She says the terrorism charge was issued due to the circumstances of the school shooting. She also says they are considering charges against both parents.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed when officials say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire with a 9mm pistol late in the noon hour in the south end of the school. On Wednesday afternoon, police said 17-year-old Justin Shilling died from his injuries.

Students report it was right at the start of fifth hour when they heard the first shots fired.

Students told 7 Action News they heard an ALICE warning over the intercom after the first rounds were fired. ALICE is a training program for students and schools and it’s an acronym. It stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Within minutes after the first calls, deputies responded along with a police liaison stationed at the school.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter still had seven rounds of ammunition in his gun when he was apprehended. Police would later find more than 30 shell casings.

Seven other victims were injured in the shooting, one has been discharged while others are battling for their lives.

Officials say there is a 14-year-old female in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds. She underwent surgery and is currently on a ventilator.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Tuesday evening that it is "looking tough" for this girl.

One other is in critical condition, a 17-year-old female.

Other victims include:

14-year-old male in serious condition

17-year-old female in stable condition

15-year-old male in stable condition

17-year-old male in stable condition

A 47-year-old teacher was treated for a graze wound and later discharged, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

