Oxford parents share thoughts on Jennifer Crumbley guilty verdict

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many parents in Oxford are relieved following Tuesday’s guilty verdict against Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the high school shooter. They’re also hoping the outcome is a strong indicator of what’s to come for her husband James Crumbley and his trial next month.

"(I was) amazed at how nervous I was when the verdict came through," Oxford parent Staci Brodeur told 7 Action News. "... I knew what I wanted it to be, but I didn’t think I’d be that worried."

"I was so grateful."

Brodeur, who felt anxious on Nov. 30, 2021 while wondering if her child was OK, felt anxious again when the verdict was reached on Tuesday. She then felt a sense of relief when the jury read the guilty verdict against Jennifer Crumbley.

Families of Oxford victims thank prosecutors after Jennifer Crumbley guilty verdict

Jennifer Crumbley is now convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter for failing to intervene when her son, the shooter, needed help before he killed four classmates.

“(She) should have stepped in. Nobody buys their kid a gun when they think they’re having a problem. At least, I don’t think they should," Brodeur said. “I hope it tells parents that they need to (supervise their children)."

"(Jennifer Crumbley) said things like, 'I didn’t look at their text messages,'" Brodeur continued. "Your 13- and 14-year-olds? Look once in a while. We’re not saying you have to put a mic on them and follow them everywhere, but you really need to be on top of it."

Shooting victim's dad reacts to Jennifer Crumbley verdict

Like Brodeur, Oxford parent Andrea Jones believes this case provides some insight and creates an expectation for James Crumbley's trial next month. He's also facing involuntary manslaughter charges.

“You have the added element of he was the one to purchase the gun. And I think that’s going to be pretty damning for him,” Jones said.

Regardless, the outcome in Jennifer Crumbley’s case sets a precedent never seen before following a school shooting.

“I don’t feel that this case is going to take away anybody’s parental rights. I feel that it is an extreme situation for a parent to be charged with involuntary manslaughter because of something that their child did," Jones said. "It’s not something that’s taken lightly and there’s criteria that has be met to even bring those charges."

While not all parents share this particular opinion, Jones is among those who’ve also been vocal about the district facing consequences, and she believes a guilty verdict for the Crumbleys would strengthen any case against the district.

Related:

